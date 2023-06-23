OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (FOX 44) — It didn’t take long for Baylor’s leading scorer to find a home after not being selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. Flagler signed a deal to join the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday morning.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a deal with Baylor guard Adam Flagler, league sources told @hoopshype. Flagler was named First Team All Big 12 last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 23, 2023

Flagler joins a loaded backcourt for the Thunder, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey ahead of him on the depth chart. He’ll provide much needed bench scoring and three-point shooting after averaging 15.6 points per game last season and shooting 40 percent from three-point range.