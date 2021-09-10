Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Livestream
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Health News
Coronavirus
Destination Texas
Border Report
Fort Hood
BestReviews
Top Stories
Budweiser changes ‘9/11 ad that only aired once’ on 20th anniversary
Video
At least 1 dead, 10 missing in landslide near Mexico City
Appeals court blocks Tennessee Down syndrome abortion ban
Biden’s vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Forecasts
Hurricane Tracker
SkyTracker Cameras
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
NFL Draft
The Big Game
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Baylor
Texas A&M
SEC Football
Mary Hardin Baylor
Big 12
High School
High School Sports
High School Football
Top Stories
FNF: Robinson Tops Troy in OT 28-20
Video
FNF: Temple Finishes Strong Beating Hutto 60-53
Video
FNF: Terrell Rallies to Beat University High 49-21
Video
Urías earns MLB-leading 17th win, Dodgers beat Padres 3-0
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Outstanding Player of the Week
Game of the Week
Features
Job Board
Find a Job
Post a Job
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Back To School
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dish Network and Nexstar reach new, multi-year agreement, returning FOX44 to its system
Search
Search
Search
FNF: Hendrickson Defeats Belton
Sports
Posted:
Sep 10, 2021 / 11:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2021 / 11:34 PM CDT
WACO, TX — The Hendrickson Hawks defeated the Belton Tigers on Friday night 17-14.
FNFF
Trending Stories
Update: Killeen murder victim identified
Video
Two held as suspects in catalytic converter thefts
Axtell Head Football Coach Resigns
Video
Union Grove Middle School coach barred
Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Trending now
Update: Killeen murder victim identified
Video
Two held as suspects in catalytic converter thefts
Axtell Head Football Coach Resigns
Video
Union Grove Middle School coach barred
Local school district shuts down because of a COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Upcoming Events
Stay Connected