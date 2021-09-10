FNF: Hendrickson Defeats Belton

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías pitched seven shutout innings for his major league-leading 17th victory, Max Muncy slugged a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Friday night to snap a two-game skid.

Urías (17-3) scattered three hits, struck out seven and walked one to remain unbeaten in his last 13 starts, going 8-0 in that stretch. The left-hander hasn’t lost since June 21 at San Diego.