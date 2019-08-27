FNF Preview: Belton Tigers

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Tigers are looking to improve upon last year’s playoff run, and make some noise in November in 2019.

They found themselves in the district race until late in the season, despite losing their quarterback Connor Carothers in the middle of the year. In his place Ruben Jimenez stepped in to get some quality Friday night experience that should benefit the Tigers in 2019.

“He had a great seven-on-seven campaign and got a lot of reps,” Head Coach Sam Skidmore said. “We have a really young receiving corps that really improved throughout the summer in seven-on-seven. So we’re real excited about those guys, but just those guys working together constantly on timing and routes, and it’s been big.”

The Tigers will waste no time testing themselves playing their opener on the road, Friday night at Austin Westlake.