FNF Preview: Temple Wildcats

The Wildcats are Breaking in a new starter at Quarterback

Temple, Texas — It’s opening week for High School football teams around the state of Texas.

The Temple Wildcats who will be breaking in a new starter at quarterback after Jared Wiley took his talents down IH 35 with the Texas Longhorns.

Vance Willis will take the reins and at Temple it’s a next-man-up mentality.

“I mean he’s had an unbelievable spring unbelievable summer,” Head Coach Scott Stewart said. “We’re really taking pride in the fact that we’ve had 3 or 4 one year starters and we’ve won a lot of football games doing it, so he’s all bought in, really really looks good, hopefully he can stay healthy and he’s gonna lead us “

The Wildcats will open their season on Friday night against Round Rock Cedar Ridge.

