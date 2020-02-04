Football Coaches Share Thoughts on UIL Realignment

WACO, TX – The room was filled with excitement and angst at the ESC Region 12 today, with high school coaches waiting for the 2020-2022 UIL new alignment. Head coaches were counting down the minutes until 9:00am, for the official release of the new district assignments.

“It’s kind of like your brother going in there, and shaking that package on Christmas,” Alan Haire said. “And saying what it might be, so your mind gets set on you’re gonna get this, that and another.”

Before the realignments are released, most coaches already have a non-district schedule in place; however, it doesn’t always work out after teams are moved into new districts. There are a lot of moving parts in preparing for non-district games and scrimmages.

“You want to find a schedule that’s competitive, but you don’t want to get your head kicked in either,” Ray Biles said. “So it’s kind of you’ve got to be careful about how many big dogs you do schedule in non-district.”

“You try to have backups,” Clint Zander said. “And sometimes the backups fall through too, end then you’re in the waiting game.”