WACO, TX (FOX 44) — This fall, Waco ISD will offer youth football players a chance to pursue the sport closer to home, with a league that will begin in September.

The school district will have teams that will play both flag and tackle football, with registration for those teams open until July 1st.

“There would be a long lasting impact for our community and for Waco High School,” said Waco High Head Football Coach Linden Heldt. “And so trying to build those things in that would create significance long term for our kids.”