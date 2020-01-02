Former Baylor QB Nick Florence Talks Sugar Bowl X’s & O’s

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Former Baylor quarterback, Nick Florence, caught up with Matt Roberts, to talk about the Bears historical season. Florence is beyond thrilled for Baylor’s football program, to see how far they’ve come, in such a short time period.

“Man it’s been a dream come true,” Nick Florence said. “It’s hard to imagine from three years ago, being one in 1-11 to 11-2, and to have a chance to win 12 games this year.”

Florence admires Matt Rhule and his coaching staff, for rebuilding the program from the ground up. He recognizes how the football program has flourished, after all the changes Baylor University went through.

“Kudos to those guys, the coaches, the players, everyone involved,” Nick Florence said. “From the leadership of Mack Rhoades, President Livingstone and to Matt Rhule and his staff, it’s just been a true testament of trusting the process.”

