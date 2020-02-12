Former Lady Bear, Kalani Brown, Thrilled For Next Chapter in WNBA

WACO, TX – The 2019 WNBA seventh overall pick, Kalani Brown, was traded yesterday from the Los Angeles Sparks, to the Atlanta Dream. Brown played an average of 13 and a half minutes per contest last year, averaging just over five points a game, while grabbing 98 rebounds and blocking 22 shots. The Sparks traded Brown to the Dream, knowing it would be a perfect fit.

“I’m back at home, with all my family,” Kalani Brown said. “My coach, he said ‘family is important, so I wanted to put you somewhere where you were comfortable, and somewhere where you could get better,’ so I can’t thank L.A. enough for that, because not many coaches are that generous, or G.M.’s.”

“L.A. was a great experience for her,” Kim Mulkey said. “But any time somebody wants you, you’re excited, and I think she has spoken to their coaching staff, and their plans for her.”

After the WNBA season ended, Brown played overseas in China, but still kept close tabs on the Lady Bears.

“I’m kind of like a proud parent,” Kalani Brown said. “You know, them doing some of the things that I used to yell at them at practice about, it just shows their growth as a team, and this team is special still, and still dangerous.”