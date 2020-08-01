Former Lady Bear Recovers From COVID-19

WACO, TX – Former Baylor standout, Lauren Cox, has made a full recovery from COVID-19. Cox has type 1 diabetes, putting her in the high risk category. On a zoom call today, she was asked about her toughness, since she very well could have opted out of the upcoming WNBA season.

“I think my toughness comes from having diabetes the last 15 years of my life,” Lauren Cox said. “I’ve had to overcome a lot of different obstacles, and I love the game of basketball and wanted to play this season, so I wanted to get the experience as a rookie, I wanted to see where I’m at as far as talent wise and that kind of thing, so nothing was gonna stop me from playing this season.”