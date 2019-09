WACO, TX – Former Midway high school standout, Ben Hicks, took over at quarterback against Texas A&M, after Nick Starkel left the game with an injury. Hicks passed for 188 yards, completing 15-of-27 passes for 1 touchdown, and led the Razorbacks to a potential game winning drive, but Cheyenne O’Grady was not able to make the catch on 4th down.

“We played our tails off,” Ben Hicks said. “At the end of the day, that’s all you can ask for, is a chance to win in the 4th quarter.”