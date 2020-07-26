Former NFL DT Roy Miller Gives Back to Killeen

WACO, TX – Former NFL Defensive Tackle, Roy Miller, gave back to his community, as his foundation hosted a refurbished computer giveaway, at Kids University in Killeen. The Roy Miller Family Foundation partnered with Educated Angels, to find families suffering through the pandemic, who did not have the necessary technology of a working computer.

Killeen native, Cederic Willis, made this possible, as he fixed all the computers, and it’s actually a hobby of his, and he’s studying to be a computer engineer at UTSA. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, as his mother Veshell is the Executive Director of the Roy Miller Family Foundation.

“I rebuilt one last year for myself,” Cederic Willis said. “And I enjoyed it so much, that I wanted to do it again, but this time I would like to give back to my community and do it in such a way that it can help benefit other people rather than just myself.”

“It’s my passion to help people,” Veshell Greene said. “To get to their dream and to meet their goals, and for me to have someone in my household that’s meeting his goal, and doing his dream and helping out other families that he doesn’t know is extremly rewarding.”