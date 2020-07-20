Former Vanguard QB Reunites With Team as Coach

WACO, TX – Former Vanguard Viking quarterback, Austin Burch, took over coaching duties for the team yesterday in a 6-man football tournament, as the coaches were volunteering to referee the other games. This was the first time Burch ever called the shots as a head coach, and it meant the world to be back with his old team.

“So I only got to play one year of high school football,” Austin Burch said. “And that’s one of my biggest regrets, because I had the time of my life, and with the bond that we formed last year, being able to come back one more time and reunite with these guys is awesome.”