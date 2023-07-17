WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Central Texas Softball scene put on a show this past week at the state level, as all four teams that competed in state tournaments ended up winning the championship.

It started at the 10U level, where the Midway Little League won the title. That Midway team was joined by the Midway Majors, who a year after winning a World Series, won another state title as they eye a repeat.

Also winning a state championship, was the Lake Air Juniors, along with the District 9 Seniors, who also won a World Series title last year.

Three of those teams will now have a chance to win a World Series, with Midway playing in Waco, Lake Air playing in New Mexico and the District 9 Seniors plays in Alexandria, Louisiana.