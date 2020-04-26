Four Baylor Bears Selected in NFL Draft & Nine Signed Free Agent Contracts

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, Texas – Defensive lineman Bravvion Roy was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, as the 184th overall pick, while linebacker Clay Johnston was taken in the seventh round, 234th pick overall by the Los Angeles Rams on day three of the NFL draft.

The selections of Roy and Johnston join fourth round pick James Lynch and second round selection Denzel Mims to give the Bears four draftees in 2020, the most since 2016.

Roy and Lynch become the first Baylor defensive linemen tandem to be taken in the same NFL draft since 1996 when Daryl Gardener was taken in the first round and Gary Bandy in the fifth.

Lynch, Roy and Johnston all getting drafted marks the first time since 1996 that the Bears have had three defensive players drafted.

Roy becomes just the fifth Bear all-time to be drafted by the Carolina Panthers and the 20th defensive lineman to be taken in the NFL Draft all-time.

Roy had a breakout season in 2019, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors by multiple outlets, including the Big 12 coaches, AP and the Waco Tribune-Herald. He was also named to the 2019 All-Texas College Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. The Spring, Texas, native started 13 of 14 games on the year and was a force on the Bears’ defensive line, finishing with 61 total tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, seven QB hurries and one blocked kick. His standout game of the season came at Kansas State, where he tallied a career-high 3.5 tackles-for-loss, a half sack and combined with teammate James Lynch to become the first BU teammates in Big 12 history to record 3.5 tackles-for-loss or more in a game.

In his four-year career, Roy played in 49 games, starting 29 of those. He tallied 133 career tackles, 19.0 tackle-for-loss, 7.5 sacks and eight QB hurries.

Johnston is the 18th Bear selected by the Rams all-time and the second-straight linebacker taken after Bryce Hager was a seventh round selection in 2015. Overall, he is the 13th BU linebacker to be drafted all-time.

Johnston was off to an outstanding start in 2019 until suffering a season-ending knee injury in the sixth game of the year vs. Texas Tech. He amassed 58 total tackles during those six games with double-digit tackle totals in four of those. He also added 8.0 tackle-for-loss, 2.5 sacks and one interception. For his efforts, the Abilene, Texas, native earned 2019 All-Big 12 Second Team honors from both the league’s coaches and the AP after being a preseason 2019 All-Big 12 selection.

For his career, Johnston collected 237 total tackles and had 11 double-digit tackle performances. He started 27 career games and played in 39 with 26.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. He tallied a career-high 17 tackles in a Homecoming victory vs. Oklahoma State in 2018, an impressive 14 of those solo.

Nine other Bears signed free agent contracts – JaMycal Hasty (San Francisco), Blake Lynch (Minnesota), Grayland Arnold (Philadelphia), Jameson Houston (Cleveland), James Lockhart (Pittsburgh), Jordan Williams (Atlanta), Chris Miller (Seattle), Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville) and Henry Black (Green Bay).