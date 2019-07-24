Four Baylor Golfers Qualify For US Men’s Amateur

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s golf team will have four representatives at next week’s United States Men’s Amateur, in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Today incoming senior Cooper Dossey punched his ticket to compete against 312 of the best mens amatuer golfers in the world, joining his teammates Mark Reppe, Travis McInroe and Ryan Grider.

The US Amateur will begin August 12th, and run through August 18th. Among the many honors given to the winner a spot in three of the four majors will be up for grabs, as well.

