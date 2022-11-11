HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Crawford Pirates are on to Area round as they beat Kerens 66-7.
With the win, the Pirates will now face Coleman in the next round.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked Crawford Pirates are on to Area round as they beat Kerens 66-7.
With the win, the Pirates will now face Coleman in the next round.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now