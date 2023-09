LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — The seventh-ranked Connally Cadets kept their perfect start to the season going, as they beat La Vega 48-40.

Next week, Connally will host Cameron Yoe on Friday, September 8th at 7:00 pm, while the Pirates will host Midlothia Heritage on Friday, September 8th at 7:30 pm.