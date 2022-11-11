PFLUGERVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The defending state champions are out of the 2022 postseason, as the eighth-ranked Lorena Leopards lost to No. 8 Columbus on a last-second field goal.
With the loss, the Leopards end the season with a 7-4 record.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
PFLUGERVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The defending state champions are out of the 2022 postseason, as the eighth-ranked Lorena Leopards lost to No. 8 Columbus on a last-second field goal.
With the loss, the Leopards end the season with a 7-4 record.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now