LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY, TX (FOX 44) — Little River Academy stayed undefeated in week five with a 49-21 win over Troy to open district play.

The Bumblebees move on to a road matchup with Lorena on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 p.m.

The Trojans look to bounce back against McGregor on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 p.m.