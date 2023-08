ROGERS, TX (FOX 44) — Mark Mullins has his first win as the head coach at Academy, as the Bumblebees started the season with a 48-20 win over Rogers.

Next up for Academy is a trip to Lago Vista to take on the Vikings on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Rogers will take a road trip to Schulenburg for a game that will kick off on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 pm.