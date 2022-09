TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Little River Academy Bumblebees have now won their fourth game in a row, as they take down Troy 45-29.

Next up for Academy is a home matchup against No. 3 Lorena on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Troy will travel to take on McGregor to take on the Bulldogs on Friday, September 30th at 7:30 pm.