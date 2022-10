WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday, two area football teams have moved their respective games to Thursday night.

Axtell will now host Cross Roads on Thursday, October 27th at 7:00 pm. The Longhorns will look to keep their second place in the district with a win over the Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Mexia will travel to take on Malakoff on Thursday, October 27th at 7:30 pm. A win would allow the Blackcats to remain in playoff position as the season comes to a close.