ITALY, TX (FOX 44) — The Longhorns held strong against a tough Italy squad to improve to 8-0 on the season with a 36-30 win over Italy.

Axtell gets a bye week before traveling to Malakoff for a matchup with Cross Roads on Friday, October 27th at 7:30 p.m.

Italy hits the road to try and get back on track against Cayuga on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m.