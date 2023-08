MOODY, TX (FOX 44) — The Axtell Longhorns are off to an undefeated start in 2023, as they beat Moody 34-3 in their season opener.

Next week, Axtell will host Bartlett on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 pm, while Moody will travel to Hico to take on the Tigers on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 pm.