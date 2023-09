Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for September 15th is the Cadet Band of Connally High School in Waco.

The band is lead by Dr. Nora Mosby, Clint Ladd, and Raymundo De La Cruz. The Color Guard Director is Kevin Mendoza. The Drum Major for the band is Senior Rainique Guardiola.

This year’s contest show is entitled, “Aurora”. It featured music from “The Greatest Showman” and Phil Collins.

If you would like to nominate your high school’s band, email us at news@kwkt.com.