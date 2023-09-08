Lorena (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Week 3 Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is from Lorena High School and they are getting a little strange with their halftime show this year.

The band is lead by Damon Vela, Justin Vance, Kyle Popovec, and Lauren Gwin. Seth Knox is the Color Guard Instructor and Josh Pacheco is the Percussion Instructor.

The Drum Majors this year at Lorena are Zoey Walker, Anne Barry, and Jayde Davis. the Band President is Zachary Alleccia.

The theme of Lorena’s halftime performance is Season 4 of the Netflix show, “Stranger Things”. It features “Separate Ways” by Journey, “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “Master of Puppets” by Metallica, and “Running Up the Hill” by Kate Bush.

Lorena ISD will host the 2A UIL Area Marching Contest on Saturday, October 21st.