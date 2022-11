Waco (FOX 44) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is The Cadets of Connallly High School.

The band is lead by Lee Smith, Grant Saltar, Clint Ladd, and Michelle Castelli.

On Thursday night, the band honored their graduating seniors during the game against Robinson.

With football season winding down, The Cadets are preparing for concert season. The Cadet Bands will be hosting a Christmas Concert in December.