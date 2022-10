Killeen (FOX 44) — The newest band in Central Texas it the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

Killeen’s Chaparral High School Bobcat Band is lead by Bass Deese, David Stuart, Katie Blalock, and Kell Harris.

There are 107 members in the band, with two Drum Majors: Ashley Carter and Kalia Kimble. Band Captains are Caedyn Dennis, Ava Cash, Keriana Davis, Neveah Andrew, Janely Ortiz, Ahmyr Etienne, and Madison Carlton.

Section Leaders are Nathalie Trejo, Oakley Topham, Madelyn Barton, Aubrey Keen, Jocelyn Weeks, William Hickok, Kitterius Queen, Brayden Draper, Yaricel Cartegena, Julissa Weeks, and Assiya Turner.