Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Belton Marching 100 from Belton High School is the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

The band is lead by Kevin Kwaku, Chris Kreger, Matthew Vaadi, Ian Smith, and Briana Merritt. Ian Smith is in charge of the percussion and Briana Merritt organizers the Color Guard.

The Drum Majors are Autumn Madetzke, Mallory Larson, and Robert Pierce.

The Belton Marching 100’s contest show this year is called, “Thunder and Lightning.” It features music from Queen, The Barber of Seville, Elton John, and John Mackey.