Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is the Marching Bobcat Band from Killeen’s Chaparral High School.

The directors for the band are Bass Deese, David Stuart, Katie Blalock, and Kell Harris-Roberts. The Drum Majors are Natalia Cruz-Gonzalez and Kalia Kimble.

The band’s 2023 Marching Production is entitled, “Heist”. It features music from Rihanna, Radiohead, Ben Hylton, and Karl Jenkins.