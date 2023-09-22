Belton (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Week 5 Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week is the Stampede Marching Band from Lake Belton High School.

The 220 member band is led by Director of Bands Bobby Yerigan, Percussion Director Craig George, Assistant Band Director Jacob Guerrero, Assistant Band Director Grant Shane, and Color Guard Instructor Jessie Arbolay.

Adeline Abraham is the Head Drum Major. The Assistant Drum Majors are Jonathan Crow, Cahaya Lane, and Lilly Allman.

The Stampede Marching Band’s contest show is, ‘Painted Black Swan’. It features music from Swan Lake, The Queen’s Gambit, and Paint it Black.