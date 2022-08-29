Temple (FOX 44) — High School Football season is now underway, and that means stadiums across Central Texas will be filled with those familiar sounds of cheering fans, bone-crushing tackles, and marching bands playing music to keep the crowds excited.

FOX 44 is teaming with Smelscer Plumbing to highlight a marching band each week. The first Band of the Week in 2022 is the Temple Wildcat Marching Band.

They are led by Head Band Director Brent Mathesen and Assistant Band Directors Marcos Duran and Markus Bonilla.