Marlin (FOX 44/KWKT) — Marlin High School’s The Sounds of Thunder is the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

The Director of Bands is Prof. Kevin Smith and the Assistant Director of Bands is Jessie Smith. The Percussion Director is Deaundre James.

The Band Captains for The Sounds of Thunder are Gelena Diaz and Anastasia Cleveland.

The band’s halftime show this year is entitle, ‘Purple Reign’. It features music from Prince, Britney Spears, and Lloyd.