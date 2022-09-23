West (FOX 44) — The Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for Week 5 is the Trojan Band Pride of West.

Mark Dorsey, Edwin Nanez, and Danny Norton lead the 50 person band program. The Head Drum Major is Nicole Enders, with Ryan Gerik serving as the Assistant Drum Major.

Shalyn Harris is the Woodwind Captain, Ben Brown is the Brass Captain, and the Percussion captain is Jolie Olson.

The section leaders are:

Flute – Kaitlynn Finch & Haley Souders

Clarinet – Isela Perez

Low Reeds – Shailyn Harris

Trumpet – Ben Brown & Nicholas Thompson

French Horn – Shayne Adams

Percussion – Jolie Olson & Jace Kilpatrick

The Trojan Band will be performing their program, “The Gambit”, at the McGregor Pre-UIL contest on October 1st, the Whitney Pre-UIL contest on Oct. 8th, and UIL contest on Oct. 19th.