Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco High School Lion Pride Band is the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

The band directors are Tyler Sage, Michelle Nelson, and Austin Lemmons. Adrian Rodriguez is the drumline instructor.

The Lion Pride Band Drum Majors are Rayen Montanez and Genesis Romero.

The theme of this year’s contest show is, “Of Light and Shadow”. It is dedicated to the memory of band director Scott Stulir, who died in July of this year. The band is also keeping his wife, Kitty, in their thoughts.