Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Wolf Pack Band of Shoemaker High School in Killeen is the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week.

Sean Hill is the Director of Bands at Shoemaker High School. His team includes Associate Band Director and Color Guard Director Wesley Penny, Percussion Director Josh Donnelly, Color Guard Director Elizabeth Harp, and Jacob Dellinger.

The drum majors are Orlando Novoa, Mario Puente, and Bella Ramos Alonzo.

The theme for this year’s halftime show is, “Call of the Wild”. It features the songs, ‘Run Boy Run’, ‘Warriors’, and ‘Vox Populi’, along with original music from Chris Bunner.