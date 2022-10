Waco (FOX 44) — The China Spring Cougar Band are the Smelscer Plumbing Band of the Week for Oct. 13th.

The 167-member band is directed by Marc Nichelson, Joshua Ready, Tami Bott, Rachel Berg, Ian Mitchell, and Sam Silver.

The Drum Majors are Kaitlynn Dickerson, Allison Martin, Thomas Sepeda, and Kennedy Tucker.

Their 2022 halftime show is titled, “To Boldly Go” and features music from Avatar, Star Trek, and “The Planets”.