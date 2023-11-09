BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Belton Football team took down Austin Travis on Thursday night 61-6 to move on the Area round of the playoffs.
The Tigers will now take on the winner of Fort Bend Marshall vs. Richmond Randle.
