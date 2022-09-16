SAN ANGELO, TX (FOX 44) — Belton came up short on Friday, as the Tigers lost to San Angelo Central 35-12.
Next up for Belton is a matchup against Pflugerville on Friday, September 23rd at 7:30 pm.
