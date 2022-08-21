BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Tigers are primed for a playoff run after moving down in district realignment from 6A to 5A.

Belton is a young team, returning just nine starters, only one of them on the defensive side of the ball.

“All these kids, this is their first year under the lights on a Friday night,” Belton senior safety Samuel Babcock said. “I feel like they’re just going to want to work harder so they can be a starter on those days.”

With playmakers like Quarterback Ty Brown and do-it-all athlete Slade LeBlanc, the Tigers are ready to get back under those Friday night lights.

“I like our energy, we’re flying around,” Belton Head Football coach Brett Sniffin said. “We have to get through preseason, get through the non-district games, get through the scrimmage. Then we kind of find out the identity of our team and work on those strengths.”

Belton begins their 2022 season against Hendrickson on August 26th.