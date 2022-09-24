WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cougars are still in search of their first win of the season after a 56-0 loss against Lubbock Christian at home.
Bishop Reicher travels to Dallas for a matchup with First Baptist on Friday, September 30th at 7:00 p.m.
