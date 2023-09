TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Bryan Vikings snapped a seven-game losing streak to Temple on Friday night, as they beat the Wildcats 53-25.

Next week, Bryan will host Copperas Cove on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Temple will travel to Pflugerville to take on Weiss on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 pm.