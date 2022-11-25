BASTROP, TX (FOX 44) — The Cameron Yoe Football season has come to an end, as the Yoemen lost 41-0 against No. 3 Columbus on Friday night.
With the loss, Cameron Yoe ends the season with a 9-4 record.
