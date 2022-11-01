WACO, TX (FOX 44) — With a high possibility of rain storms in the forecast for Friday night, several local high school football teams have moved their games up to Thursday.
Here’s a full list of the games which have moved to Thursday so far:
- Copperas Cove at Temple (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Bryan at Copperas Cove (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Shoemaker at Granbury (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Stephenville at La Vega (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
- Madisonville at Salado (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Robinson at Connally (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Malakoff at Groesbeck (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
- West at Dallas Inspired Vision (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Troy at Cameron Yoe (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
- Rogers at Elkhart (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
- Axtell at Itasca (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
- Moody at Rosebud-Lott (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Hubbard at Mart (Thursday at 7:00 pm)
- Gholson at Abbott (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
- Evant at Jonesboro (Thursday at 7:30 pm)
We will update the list here on fox44news.com as more game updates become available.