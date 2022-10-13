LEANDER, TX (FOX 44) — The Chaparral Bobcats lost 30-0 on Thursday night against the Rouse Raiders.
Next week, the Bobcats will host Pflugerville Connally on Friday, October 21st at 7:00 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
