KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Chaparral Football team surpassed its win total from 2022, as the Bobcats beat Pflugerville 39-34 on Thursday night.
Next up for Chaparral is a trip to Elgin to take on the Wildcats on Friday, October 6th at 7:00 pm.
by: Eric Kelly
