CHINA SPRING, FOX 44 (FOX 44) — China Spring continued their dominance at home to win the Bi-District Championship, 72-7 over Western Hills.
The Cougars now await their next opponent in round two of the postseason.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
CHINA SPRING, FOX 44 (FOX 44) — China Spring continued their dominance at home to win the Bi-District Championship, 72-7 over Western Hills.
The Cougars now await their next opponent in round two of the postseason.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now