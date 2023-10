WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Kobe Black walked it off for the Connally Cadets on a rushing touchdown as time expired to hand Connally their second-straight district championship with a 22-16 win over Madisonville on Saturday.

Back-to-back 🏆 @ConnallyCadets is back-to-back district champs after taking down Madisonville, 22-16. Walk-off TD from @lilkb2xx with one second-remaining, set up by one of the best #SCTop10 catches you'll ever see to put @CCadetAthletics at the 1-yd line from @jylon_nobles2! pic.twitter.com/PIjCgRqTow — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) October 28, 2023

Connally wraps up its season against Robinson on Friday, November 3rd at 7:00 p.m.