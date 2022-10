GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets continue to impress with a 35-6 win over the Hornets.

Gatesville moves on to a road showdown against Salado on Friday, October 14th at 7:00 p.m.

Connally gets a week off and then returns to action against Salado on Friday, October 21st at 7:30 p.m.