WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Cadets took down the Gatesville Hornets in an absolute thriller with Kiefer Sibley playing hero on a 52-yard touchdown reception to win in walk-off fashion with a 35-29.

Connally improves to 1-0 in district play and gets a bye week before taking on Salado on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Gatesville takes a week to regroup before traveling to Madisonville on Friday, October 20th at 7:00 p.m.